Connor McDavid News: Point streak up to 12 games
McDavid registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Utah.
McDavid is now on an 11-game point streak, during which he's earned three goals and 20 assists. It's his longest streak of the year, and while it's playmaking-heavy, it's still good to see the superstar perform at a high level after the Oilers' slow start to the season. McDavid now has 15 goals, 39 helpers, 104 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 34 appearances this season. He's tied for third in the league in points (54) and trails only teammate Leon Draisaitl (56) and Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon (61).
