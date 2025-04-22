Connor McDavid News: Posts four points in Game 1

McDavid recorded a goal, three assists, three shots and five hits in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1.

McDavid found the back of the net for the first time since March 18, but not even his four-point performance was enough to lift the Oilers to victory in this series opener. McDavid has been displaying unmatched consistency, though, and he's riding an 18-game point streak dating all the way back to Feb. 23, notching 33 points (five goals, 28 assists) over that span. His play will be a huge factor on whether the Oilers manage to advance past this first-round series or not.