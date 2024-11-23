Connor McDavid News: Powers up with three points

McDavid scored twice, added an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

This was McDavid's sixth multi-point effort -- and fourth with at least three points -- over nine contests since he returned from an ankle injury. He set up a Leon Draisaitl tally in the second period and then scored twice himself in the third. McDavid up to 11 goals, 28 points, 69 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 19 appearances this season. Even with his three-game absence, he's top-10 in points and trending up.