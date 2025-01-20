Connor McDavid News: Receives second career suspension

McDavid was suspended for three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for cross-checking Vancouver's Conor Garland on Saturday.

McDavid was ejected and received a five-minute major late in the third period of Saturday's loss to the Canucks. This is the 28-year-old superstar's second career suspension -- he won't be able to return until Jan. 27 in a home matchup against the Kraken. Leon Draisaitl will move up to the top line in the short term, while Kasperi Kapanen should draw back into the lineup in place of McDavid.