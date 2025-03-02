Connor McDavid News: Registers assist Saturday

McDavid tallied an assist, took four shots on goal and blocked two shots during Saturday's 3-1 win against the Hurricanes.

McDavid's helper came with one second remaining in the third period when Evan Bouchard struck the back of Carolina's empty net. The 28-year-old superstar is up to 53 assists, 75 points and 165 shots on target in 54 appearances this season. McDavid is currently tied for fourth in points across the league with Boston's David Pastrnak. Despite missing a chunk of time this season, McDavid still has a real path to winning this season's Hart Trophy. McDavid has one assist in each of his past four games during Edmonton's road trip. A return to home ice Tuesday could help McDavid ramp up his offensive production against the Ducks.