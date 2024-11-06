Fantasy Hockey
Connor McDavid News: Returning against Knights

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

McDavid (ankle) will be in the lineup versus Vegas on Wednesday.

McDavid's return comes well ahead of schedule after he was originally given a 2-3 week recovery timeline. With the world-class center back in action, he will retake his spot on the top line with Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman while also linking back up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, McDavid had registered a point per game through the opening 10 contests of the year but managed just two power-play points over that stretch. If he can get going with the man advantage, McDavid should cruise to a fifth consecutive 100-plus point campaign.

