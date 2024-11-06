Connor McDavid News: Returning against Vegas

McDavid (ankle) will be in the lineup versus Vegas on Wednesday.

McDavid's return comes well ahead of schedule after he was originally given a 2-3 week recovery timeline last Wednesday. With the world-class center back in action, he will retake his spot on the top line with Jeff Skinner and Zach Hyman while also linking back up with the No. 1 power-play unit. Prior to getting hurt, McDavid had registered a point per game through the opening 10 contests of the year but managed just two power-play points over that stretch. If he can get going with the man advantage, McDavid should cruise to a fifth consecutive 100-plus point campaign.