Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Roofs goal in OT to win 4 Nations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

McDavid scored the game-winning goal in Canada's 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game on Thursday.

McDavid was alone in the slot when Mitch Marner found him from the left hash marks. The NHL's best player roofed the puck over Connor Hellebuyck's glove to deliver the win and Player-of-the-Game honors. McDavid finished the tournament with three goals, two assists, 10 shots and one game-winning goal.

