Connor McDavid News: Scores in return to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

McDavid scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

McDavid returned from a three-game suspension and picked things right where he left them, extending his point streak to five games with his second-period goal. This was McDavid's 21st goal of the season, and the star center is having another impressive season with an average of 1.5 points per game thanks to his 21 goals and 45 assists across 44 contests.

