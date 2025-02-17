Connor McDavid News: Second star in Canadian win

McDavid had a goal and an assist for Canada in a 5-3 win over Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday.

It was McDavid's second goal of the tournament. He opened the scoring early in the game after intercepting the puck at the Finnish blue line. McDavid brought it down low on the left wing, saw the defender backing off and ripped a quick shot that beat Kevin Lankinen blocker side. He was named the game's second star Monday. Canada may need him to rise to Player-of-the-Game status to beat the strong U.S. squad in the championship game on Thursday.