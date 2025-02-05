Connor McDavid News: Sets up overtime tally

McDavid registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

McDavid has six points, including three on the power play, over five contests since he returned from a three-game suspension. The 28-year-old center set up Zach Hyman's tally at 1:36 of overtime to help the Oilers fend off the Blackhawks. McDavid is now at 22 goals, 49 assists, 23 power-play points, 150 shots on net, 29 PIM, 29 hits and a plus-13 rating across 48 appearances.