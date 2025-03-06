Connor McDavid News: Supplies two more helpers

McDavid notched two assists and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

McDavid is starting to pick up the pace again. He's on a six-game point streak (one goal, seven helpers), and this was his second multi-point effort in a row after having just one across the previous 11 contests since his three-game suspension in late January. The superstar center is up to 23 goals, 56 helpers, 173 shots on net, 35 hits, 29 PIM and a plus-1 rating across 56 appearances this season. While he's on pace for his worst scoring total since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, McDavid is still expected to cross the 100-point threshold for the eighth time in his career.