Connor McDavid News: Three helpers in return

McDavid notched three assists, four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

McDavid led all Edmonton forwards with 20:35 of ice time in his return from an eight-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 28-year-old picked up right where he left off -- he's amassed four goals and 18 assists over his last 14 outings. The Oilers can't really afford to rest any forwards until some of the injured ones return, so assume McDavid will continue to play as long as he's healthy. He's now at 93 points (26 goals, 67 helpers) 187 shots on net, 35 PIM, 39 hits and a plus-14 rating over 64 appearances. He'll have up to four games to make a push for the 100-point mark, a level he's missed just twice in the first nine years of his career.