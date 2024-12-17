Connor McDavid News: Three helpers Monday

McDavid notched three assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Panthers.

The superstar center extended his current point streak to six games as he helped the Oilers grab a 4-2 lead midway through the second period. McDavid has been on fire since missing just three games in late October/early November with an ankle injury that was originally expected to cost him 2-3 weeks -- he's delivered 11 multi-point performances in his last 17 contests, erupting for 11 goals and 34 points in that span.