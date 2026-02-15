Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Three more points in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

McDavid scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 win over France in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

McDavid wraps up the preliminary round at his first Olympics with two goals and nine points in just three games, putting him well out in front as the tournament's leading scorer -- nobody else has more than six points. The Oilers superstar will get a couple days rest before Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
3 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
12 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
19 days ago