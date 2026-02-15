Connor McDavid News: Three more points in rout
McDavid scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 win over France in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.
McDavid wraps up the preliminary round at his first Olympics with two goals and nine points in just three games, putting him well out in front as the tournament's leading scorer -- nobody else has more than six points. The Oilers superstar will get a couple days rest before Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 133 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions8 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 312 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break14 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming19 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More