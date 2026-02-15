Connor McDavid News: Three more points in rout

McDavid scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Canada's 10-2 win over France in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

McDavid wraps up the preliminary round at his first Olympics with two goals and nine points in just three games, putting him well out in front as the tournament's leading scorer -- nobody else has more than six points. The Oilers superstar will get a couple days rest before Canada faces the winner of a Czechia-Denmark qualifying tilt in Wednesday's quarterfinal.