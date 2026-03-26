Connor McDavid News: Three more points in win
McDavid scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
McDavid's first helper was the 800th of his career, coming just one game after he reached the 1,200-point plateau. The 32-year-old kept rolling with a second-period tally and another primary assist to set up Evan Bouchard's game-winner in overtime. McDavid has four goals and two assists during his active three-game point streak. For the season, the superstar is up to 41 goals, 121 points, 263 shots on net and a plus-11 rating over 73 appearances. He's the ninth player to secure at least four regular seasons of 120-plus points, and the second to achieve that feat this week after Nikita Kucherov did it Tuesday.
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