Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

McDavid has racked up seven points, nine shots on net, nine hits and a plus-3 rating over three playoff contests in this first-round series. The 28-year-old contributed points on two of the Oilers' four goals in the third period that helped them avoid facing elimination in Sunday's Game 4. As McDavid goes, so will the Oilers, so he'll need to stay hot throughout the playoffs to keep them competitive.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now