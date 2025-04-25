Connor McDavid News: Three-point effort in win

McDavid scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

McDavid has racked up seven points, nine shots on net, nine hits and a plus-3 rating over three playoff contests in this first-round series. The 28-year-old contributed points on two of the Oilers' four goals in the third period that helped them avoid facing elimination in Sunday's Game 4. As McDavid goes, so will the Oilers, so he'll need to stay hot throughout the playoffs to keep them competitive.