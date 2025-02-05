Connor McDavid News: Trio of points

McDavid scored a power-play goal and dished two helpers in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blues.

McDavid opened scoring in Tuesday's game on the power play by rifling the puck top shelf past Jordan Binnington. He added two primary helpers, including a pass to Connor Brown for the game-winner after weaving through all three St. Louis defenders on the ice. The Oilers' captain is up to 22 goals, 48 assists and 148 shots on net in 47 appearances this season. The 28-year-old superstar eclipsed the 70-point mark Tuesday which is tied for fourth-most in the NHL. He trails reigning Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon by 10 points for the league lead but has played in eight fewer games. McDavid is crafting a campaign to be in the running for his fourth Hart Trophy.