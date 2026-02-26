Connor McDavid News: Two apples in loss
McDavid notched two assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Ducks.
McDavid has four goals and nine assists over his last seven NHL contests, not to mention the 13 points he produced over six games for Canada at the Olympics. He's now knocking on the door of his sixth straight 100-point season -- he has 34 goals and 64 assists in just 59 appearances in 2025-26. He's earned 39 power-play points, 222 shots on net and a plus-13 rating.
