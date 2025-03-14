Connor McDavid News: Two helpers to extend point streak

McDavid recorded two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

McDavid recorded a multi-point game for the fourth time across his last five contests, and the star playmaker has been on a tear lately, recording at least one point in each of his last nine appearances to reach 13 scoring contributions (two goals, 11 assists) over that stretch. McDavid is having another excellent season and has notched 84 points in only 59 contests, although he'd have to keep this hot streak alive if he wants to reach the 100-point plateau for a fifth consecutive campaign.