Connor McDavid News: Two-point effort Tuesday
McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
McDavid saw a six-game point streak snapped in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights. He bounced back in his contest, but his performance wasn't enough for the Oilers to hold off the Mammoth in what could be a first-round matchup in a couple of weeks. McDavid is at 44 goals, 128 points, 289 shots on net, a plus-14 rating, 38 PIM, 39 hits and 29 blocked shots through 78 appearances this season, well within striking range of earning 130-plus points for the third time in four years. He's also one power-play point away from 50, which is a mark he's reached just once previously in his career.
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