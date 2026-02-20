Connor McDavid headshot

Connor McDavid News: Writes name in record book

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 4:35pm

McDavid pocketed two power-play assists in Canada's 3-2 win over Finland in the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

With Canada staring at a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, the Oilers superstar helped spark the comeback by having a hand in a Sam Reinhart tally. McDavid then helped set up Nathan MacKinnon for the game-winner with just 36 seconds left in regulation. McDavid has compiled two goals and 13 points through five games in the tournament, setting the record for the most points ever in an Olympics involving NHL players. He'll look to add to his total Sunday when Canada faces the United States in the gold-medal game.

Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor McDavid See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey Semifinals DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
3 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
13 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
17 days ago