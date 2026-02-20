Connor McDavid News: Writes name in record book
McDavid pocketed two power-play assists in Canada's 3-2 win over Finland in the semifinals of the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
With Canada staring at a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, the Oilers superstar helped spark the comeback by having a hand in a Sam Reinhart tally. McDavid then helped set up Nathan MacKinnon for the game-winner with just 36 seconds left in regulation. McDavid has compiled two goals and 13 points through five games in the tournament, setting the record for the most points ever in an Olympics involving NHL players. He'll look to add to his total Sunday when Canada faces the United States in the gold-medal game.
