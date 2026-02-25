Connor McMichael News: Activated from injured reserve

McMichael (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

McMichael was placed on injured reserve at the end of January, but he should be back in action Wednesday against the Flyers, which is the Capitals' first game following the Olympic break. The 25-year-old has recorded eight goals, 23 assists, 30 hits and 30 blocked shots while averaging 17:03 of ice time over 55 appearances this season.