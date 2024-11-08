Connor McMichael News: Adds assist in loss

McMichael registered an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

McMichael had scored seven goals over his last seven games with nary an assist in that span. The 23-year-old turned provider by setting up Rasmus Sandin's first-period tally. McMichael is up to eight goals, six helpers, 41 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 13 contests as he continues to excel in a second-line role.