Connor McMichael News: Among league's best snipers
McMichael scored twice Saturday in an 8-1 win over St. Louis.
McMichael scored 59 seconds into the first period when he skated into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the top of the right circle off both posts and in. His second was a power-play marker. McMichael has 10 goals, six assists and 44 shots in 14 games. He is one of the NHL's best goal-scorers in 2024-25 and is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team lead. McMichael and Ovechkin are both among the top 10 snipers in the league.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now