Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Among league's best snipers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 9, 2024 at 8:01pm

McMichael scored twice Saturday in an 8-1 win over St. Louis.

McMichael scored 59 seconds into the first period when he skated into the offensive zone and snapped a shot from the top of the right circle off both posts and in. His second was a power-play marker. McMichael has 10 goals, six assists and 44 shots in 14 games. He is one of the NHL's best goal-scorers in 2024-25 and is tied with Alex Ovechkin for the team lead. McMichael and Ovechkin are both among the top 10 snipers in the league.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now