Connor McMichael News: Breaks points drought Saturday

McMichael tallied two assists, a plus-1 rating, one shot and one blocked shot during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

McMichael took advantage of a turnover by Marcus Pettersson midway through the second period, leading to the former getting the secondary assist on Aliaksei Protas' 19th goal of the season. McMichael was then credited with a power-play assist to Pierre-Luc Dubois late in the third period of Saturday's game to give the Capitals a two-goal lead. It broke McMichael's four-game pointless streak, and through nine games in January he's tallied one goal, three assists, nine shots on goal and five blocked shots with a minus-1 rating.