McMichael registered two assists during Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

McMichael has consecutive multi-point games and managed a goal and six points in his first five outings to start the 2024-25 season. The 23-year-old is breaking out on Washington's second line alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson, and McMichael should be rostered in all formats as long as his hot streak continues.