Connor McMichael News: Dishes trio of helpers

McMichael registered three assists, a minus-1 rating and four shots during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

McMichael's breakout season had slowed in recent outings with just one assist over his last five games prior to Friday's outburst. The 23-year-old sports 13 goals and 23 points in as many games and has solidified himself as a key cog in Washington's league-leading offense.