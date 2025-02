McMichael scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 win over the Flyers.

He put the Caps up 2-1 early in the second period when he redirected an Aliaksei Protas pass past Ivan Fedotov. It was McMichael's 19th goal -- a new career high -- and 40th point of the season (54 games). He has eight points (two goals, six assists) and 14 shots in his last nine games.