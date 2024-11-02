Connor McMichael News: Extends goal spree to three games

McMichael tallied two goals and four shots during Saturday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

McMichael has been on a tear to start the season and is now the team leader with seven goals. He also ranks third on the club in points (12) behind Dylan Strome and Alex Ovechkin. The 23-year-old McMichael is breaking out in 2024-25 and should be picked up in just about any format. He could be a superb long-term fantasy addition if his hot streak continues.