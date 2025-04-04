Connor McMichael News: Grabs helper in win
McMichael logged an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
McMichael snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old forward has found himself on the fourth line recently, as the Capitals are easing Ryan Leonard in with top-six usage at even strength. McMichael's usage in reality is more versatile, especially thanks to his power-play role. He's faded a little bit late in the campaign but still has 55 points (25 goals, 30 assists), 167 shots on net, 38 hits, 33 blocked shots, 47 PIM and a plus-25 rating over 76 contests. He could get back into the top six if Aliaksei Protas (lower body) is unable to play Sunday against the Islanders.
