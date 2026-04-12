Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Grabs trio of points Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

McMichael scored two goals, distributed an assist and put two shots on net in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

McMichael played a pivotal role in all three of the Capitals' goals Sunday, as he picked up a secondary helper on Trevor van Riemsdyk's goal in the second period before scoring twice himself in the third. With his trio of points, he is up to 14 goals, 32 assists, 142 shots on net, 45 hits and 44 blocked shots across 77 games this season. The 25-year-old forward has been a frequent contributor to Washington's offense as of late with four goals and 11 points over his last nine games. McMichael is a solid waiver-wire pickup in most fantasy formats that track category coverage ahead of the Caps' last game of the regular season Tuesday.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
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