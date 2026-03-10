Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Lights lamp twice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

McMichael scored two goals, including one on the power play, put three shots on net and recorded two blocked shots in Monday's 7-3 win over Calgary.

McMichael reached the double-digit goal mark on the year in unique fashion. After his ninth goal of the season where he put the puck away off a slick feed from Justin Sourdif, McMichael went on to score an unassisted power-play goal for his 10th goal. Alongside his 10 twine finders, he has 33 points, 115 shots on net, 33 hits and 34 blocked shots across 61 games this season. He should continue to draw line assignments in the team's middle six moving forward, which places him a solid spot to produce in deep fantasy leagues.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
