Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Nets goal in Game 3 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 9:20am

McMichael scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to Montreal in Game 3.

McMichael has scored three of the Capitals' last six goals in the series. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net with three of his last five shots on goal. He opened the scoring in Game 3, finishing the contest with one shot and one hit. Washington holds a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 on Sunday.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
