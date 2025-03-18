Fantasy Hockey
Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Nets goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 9:24pm

McMichael scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

He scored from in front on a feed from Alex Ovechkin late in the third to make the score 4-1. McMichael is on pace for more than 60 points, and he's the kind of player every team wants -- he goes out and proves people wrong every time they say he can't do something. McMichael's drive and energy will make him an ideal second-line scoring center for the next 6-8 years, and his fantasy contributions will be integral to many championships.

