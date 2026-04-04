Connor McMichael News: Picks up two points Saturday
McMichael scored a goal, distributed an assist, fired five shots on net, had two blocked shots and served two PIM in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
McMichael eclipsed the 40-point mark on the season with a goal early in the opening period before later providing the lone helper on Tom Wilson's shorthanded tally. Overall, McMichael now has 11 goals, 41 points, 137 shots on net, 43 hits and 41 blocked shots through 73 games this season. The 25-year-old center has been a steady contributor for Washington's offense as of late, with seven points over his last nine games. He's a solid streaming option in numerous fantasy formats for the remainder of the regular season.
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