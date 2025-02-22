Fantasy Hockey
Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Plucks apple Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

McMichael tallied an assist, a plus-3 rating and three shots during Saturday's 8-3 win over the Penguins.

McMichael has points in five of his last six games and has mustered three goals and 12 points in 19 games since the calendar turned over into 2025. The 23-year-old has a chance to post his first 60-point campaign if he can stay hot down the stretch and should provide solid dividends for fantasy managers in the process.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
