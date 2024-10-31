Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Scores again in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 8:17pm

McMichael scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

A rebound of a Trevor van Riemsdyk shot caromed to McMichael, who went skate to stick and put the game-winner behind Cayden Primeau. For the sizzling McMichael, it was his fifth goal of the season, all coming in the last six contests. The second-line winger has 10 points through his first nine outings.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now