Connor McMichael News: Scores power-play goal in win

McMichael scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Devils.

McMichael ended November with nine goals and five assists over 15 games, though just five of those points came over the last eight games. The Capitals shuffled their lineup a bit for Saturday's game, with McMichael and Tom Wilson joining a line with Dylan Strome. For the season, McMichael has 14 goals, 10 helpers, 71 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 24 contests in a breakout campaign.