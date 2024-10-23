Connor McMichael News: Scores twice Wednesday

McMichael scored a pair of goals and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

McMichael scored both goals in a span of 3:12 in the second period, with his second tally holding up as the game-winner. This was McMichael's third straight multi-point effort. The 23-year-old forward has three goals, five assists, 12 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over six appearances. As long as he can maintain his top-six role, the first-round pick from 2019 could be poised for a breakout campaign.