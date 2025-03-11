Connor McMichael News: Slings helper Tuesday

McMichael notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

McMichael helped out on the second of Aliaksei Protas' three goals in the contest. The 24-year-old McMichael has accumulated four goals and six assists over 10 outings since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, maintaining a high level of play in the Capitals' strong offense. The forward has a total of 23 goals, 28 assists, 146 shots on net and a plus-25 rating across 65 appearances this season.