Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Snags assist in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

McMichael notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

McMichael has two goals and seven helpers over his last 10 outings. The 24-year-old's production looked to have dipped in December and January, but he's bounced back well as he continues his breakout campaign. He's now at 19 goals, 22 helpers, 119 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 55 appearances and should have a shot at securing his first 60-point season.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now