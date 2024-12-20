Fantasy Hockey
Connor McMichael headshot

Connor McMichael News: Snaps five-game goal drought Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

McMichael potted a goal on four shots and added one block, two takeaways and a plus-1 rating in 19:14 of ice time Friday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.

McMichael scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season late in the middle frame to give Washington a 3-0 lead. The 23-year-old has cooled after racking up 24 points over the first two months of the campaign, as he's provided just two goals and two helpers through eight games in December. Even though his production has decreased, the Ontario native ranks second on the Capitals with 16 goals and 28 points through 32 appearances.

Connor McMichael
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
