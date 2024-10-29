Connor McMichael News: Stays hot with goal

McMichael scored a goal on 10 shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

McMichael alone had over half as many shots as the Rangers had as a team. The 23-year-old had racked up 12 shots over his first seven outings, so this is likely a bit of an anomaly, but it was impressive nonetheless. McMichael is setting the stage for a breakout campaign with four goals, five assists, 22 shots and a plus-8 rating through eight contests this season. He's done that from a second-line role at even strength while also playing on both sides of special teams.