Connor McMichael News: Tallies on power play
McMichael scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Rangers.
McMichael's offense went cold in December -- he had a modest six points over 13 contests. It's started to cost him playing time -- his 12:41 of ice time Saturday was his lowest mark of the season, and he was listed on the third line. Even with the slowdown, McMichael is within striking distance of earning a career year. He has 17 goals and 14 assists over 39 contests, one shy in each category from his marks over 80 regular-season appearances in 2023-24. He's added 99 shots on net and a plus-8 rating this season, and if he can get things turned around, he'll likely return to the top six.
