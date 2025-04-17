Connor McMichael News: Tickles twine in loss

McMichael scored a goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

McMichael opened the scoring at 4:08 of the first period, but the Capitals' lead didn't even last a minute before Bryan Rust tied the game. McMichael ended his 11-game goal drought, a span in which he had two assists, 21 shots on net and a minus-8 rating. For the season, he's produced 26 goals, 57 points, 177 shots on net and a plus-19 rating over 82 appearances, though his late fade on offense is a mild concern heading into the postseason.