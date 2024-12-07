Connor McMichael News: Ties team lead in goals

McMichael netted a goal on a team-high five shots in Friday's 3-1 win over Toronto.

McMichael gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 9:51 of the final frame, and that marker stood as the game-winner. The Ontario native has collected two goals and three assists over his last four games after registering one point over six prior appearances. McMichael is tied with Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) for the team lead in goals (15), and the former is four markers away from setting a new career high. Overall, McMichael has logged 25 points (10 helpers), 10 PIM, 77 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots, 10 hits, 11 takeaways and a plus-10 rating through 26 outings.