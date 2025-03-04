Connor McMichael News: Two-point effort Monday

McMichael produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 shootout win over the Senators.

Both points came in the first period, as McMichael opened the scoring just 1:41 into the contest before helping to set up Pierre-Luc Dubois for a tally later in the frame. McMichael has already put together a career-best campaign with 22 goals and 47 points in 61 appearances, but he's actually picked up the pace in the last month or so -- over his last 11 games, the 24-year-old has five goals and 11 points.