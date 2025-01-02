Connor Murphy Injury: Dealing with groin issue
Murphy will not practice Thursday due to a groin injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
At this point, Murphy should be considered questionable heading into Friday's matchup with the Canadiens. The 31-year-old blueliner is pointless in his last five outings while recording 15 blocks, 12 hits and seven shots while averaging 19:32 of ice time. If Murphy does miss time, Wyatt Kaiser figures to step into his spot on the blue line.
