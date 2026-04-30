Connor Murphy headshot

Connor Murphy News: Buries goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Murphy scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks in Game 6.

Murphy did fine with three points, 12 shots on net, 12 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over six playoff outings. The 33-year-old defenseman wasn't able to pull the Oilers into the second round, and he'll now turn his attention to unrestricted free agency in the summer. Murphy had 17 points, 90 hits, 138 blocked shots and 71 PIM over 80 regular-season contests between Edmonton and Chicago.

Connor Murphy
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Murphy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Connor Murphy See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
53 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
54 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
59 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 3rd
Author Image
Greg Vara
59 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Greg Vara
62 days ago